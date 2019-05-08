Home

Tommy Edward Barnhart Sr.

Tommy Edward Barnhart Sr. Obituary
Tommy Edward Barnhart Sr. 55, of Clarksburg, Ohio, passed away at his residence and was preceded in death by sister, (Joyce Lynn Barnhart), brother, (Jerry lee Barnhart) and father (Joseph Barnhart Sr.)
He is survived by his mother, Alice Barnhart; son, Tommy Barnhart; daughter, Brandie Barnhart; granddaughter, Jayla Giffin; brother, Joseph Barnhart Jr.; sisters, Tina Smith and Shelley Robinson; sister-in-law Roxanne Barnhart; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces, Autumn Barnhart, Jailynn Barnhart, Alivia Mosely, Roselle Maye; great-nephew, Jeremiah Barnhart, Charles Robinson Jr., Logan Lee, Anthony Lee, Tyler Vandergirth, Camron Adams, Joseph Bebb, and Harry Bebb.
There will be no services per his and the family's wishes. He will be cremated and brought back home.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 8, 2019
