Tracy Dean Swackhammer passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born October 8, 1961 to the late Francis "Bud" and Phyllis Swackhammer.
He is survived by Mary Fitzpatrick Swackhammer, Jake (Noelle) Swackhammer, Rachel (Chris) Peterson, Gabe Swackhammer and Leah Swackhammer; granchildren, Thomas and Evelyn; siblings, Steve (Jonnie) Swackhammer, Sandy (Walt) Zwayer, and Trent (Marilyn) Swackhammer.
Visitation at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with officiant Dr. David Lattimer.
Burial at Green Summit Cemetery, Laurelville In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 9, 2019