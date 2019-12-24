Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Trey Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trey A. Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trey A. Collier Obituary
Trey Alan Collier, 17, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Ashville as a result of a tragic car accident.
Trey was born on June 17, 2002 in Newark, Ohio.
Trey was a senior at Westfall High School and was involved in many activities throughout the years including track, cross-country and was on the soccer team. He had a special gift of being able to work on engines and had great interest in auto mechanics.
Trey is preceded in death by grandpa, Barry Simpson and grandmother, Sheila Eastep.
Trey is survived by his mother, Michelle Collier, and father, Shawn Eastep; sisters, Alexis Collier and Haley Eastep; grandmother, Ruth Withem, and great-grandmother, Hallie Withem, both of Newark; grandfather, Paul Eastep, of Circleville; uncle, Bobby Lee (Amber Pettit); numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brice Utt officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
For those that wish, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -