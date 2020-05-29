Ty Alan Ash, age 48, passed away May 27, 2020.
He was born Aug. 17, 1971 in Circleville, Ohio to his parents, Don and Pearl Geraldine (Smith) Ash.
Ty graduated from Logan Elm High School and enjoyed his out-of-town construction job he worked for almost 20 years. He also did some local logging. Recently, he had been working for Midwest Fabricating Co. in Amanda, Ohio. When he was not working, Ty enjoyed spending time with family.
Along with his parents, Ty was preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Ash.
Left to mourn his passing is his brother, Todd; uncles, Pete (Nancy) Ash and Steve (Judy) Smith; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Monday, June 1 from 2-4 and 6-8.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
A private graveside service will be held at Tarlton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Ty's family.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.