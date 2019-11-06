|
Velma Jane Breeden, 86, died at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2019, at Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort, following an extended illness.
She was born Jan.29, 1933, in Laurelville, Ohio, to the late Charles W. and Helen Violet (Feightner) Lively.
On June 28, 1952, she married William J. Breeden, Jr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2014.
Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Julie Breeden and Jamie (Mike) Rowe, all of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Tiffany Leatherwood and Brittany Rowe; great-grandchildren, Andrew Leatherwood and Madison Sheets; a brother, Damon Lively of Circleville; and sisters, Lois (Doc) Woods of Chillicothe, and June (Thomas) Haynes of Kingston.
She was predeceased by brothers, Paul and Hugh Lively, and sisters, Charlotte Saxton and Violet Rister.
Jane had attended Brookside Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was also a longtime Girl Scout Troop leader.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215, or the Susan G. Komen-Columbus, 929 Eastwind Drive, Suite 211, Westerville, Ohio 43081.
Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 7, 2019