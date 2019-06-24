Home

Verman "Skeeter" Crosby

Verman "Skeeter" Crosby Obituary
Verman "Skeeter" Crosby, age 93, of Ashville, passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at Genesis Health Care, Circleville, Ohio. He was born January 4, 1926 in Ashville, Ohio, son of the late Amos Howard and Clarissa Cook Crosby. Verman was a retired concrete finisher having worked many years with Pettibone Concrete, Ashville. His favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.
Verman is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrtle Ellen (Walker) Crosby in 2009; son, Verman Jr.; daughters, Carolyn Duncan, Susan Ray and Joyce Harris; brothers, Herman, Earle and Pearle; sister, Frances Costlow; grandson, Robby Harris.
He is survived by daughters, Cathy Cummings, Sophie (Pody) Wix; sons, Tom and Bruce Ray; brother, Robert "Bobby" Crosby; numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday June 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio with, Jimmy Gregg officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
