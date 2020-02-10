|
Verne Stewart, 78, of Circleville passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
He was born on July 20, 1941 in Columbus, to William and Beulah (Stemple) Stewart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Josh Stewart; and brother, Donald Stewart.
Verne is survived by his wife, Dianna (Ramey) Stewart; children, Verne (Mindy) Jr., Richard (Angel), William Stewart, Ricky (Melissa), Christina and Myra Bowman and Twila (Steve) Hunt; many grand and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald Stewart.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 11, 2020