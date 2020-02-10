Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Verne Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verne Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verne Stewart Obituary
Verne Stewart, 78, of Circleville passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
He was born on July 20, 1941 in Columbus, to William and Beulah (Stemple) Stewart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Josh Stewart; and brother, Donald Stewart.
Verne is survived by his wife, Dianna (Ramey) Stewart; children, Verne (Mindy) Jr., Richard (Angel), William Stewart, Ricky (Melissa), Christina and Myra Bowman and Twila (Steve) Hunt; many grand and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald Stewart.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -