Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Vernon L. Garrett


1926 - 2019
Vernon L. Garrett Obituary
Vernon L. Garrett, 92, of Amanda, passed away Monday, March 18. 
He was born on July 29, 1926, in Pickaway County and was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Nellie (Reed) Garrett. 
 
Vernon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from DuPont in Circleville. He was a strong admirer of the Jeep brand which began while he was driving them in Europe during the war. Vernon always owned a Jeep, and was on the waiting list for a new red Jeep pick-up to be delivered later this year. He was known to many affectionately as the "bicycle man," fixing bikes for others in town and often had a bicycle available for sale.
 
He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Lola) Garrett and Brad (Sheri) Garrett; grandchildren, Brian (Julia) Garrett, Brandon (Rebekah) Garrett, Brenda Garrett (Tom), Brady (Jennifer) Garrett and several great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Joyce) Garrett; and many nieces and nephews. 
 
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eileen Garrett, who passed November 12, 2018; son, Brent Garrett; and brothers, Robert Jr., Gene, Orville and Doyle.
 
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, with Rev. Gerald Mershimer officiating. 
 
Burial will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery where military honors will be provided by AMVETS Post #2256, Circleville. 
 
Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amanda United Methodist Church, or the Amanda-Clearcreek Alumni Association in Vernon's memory.
 
Kind notes of condolence may be made to Vernon's family at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
