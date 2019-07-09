Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Veronica McNeal Obituary
Veronica McNeal, 72, of Circleville, passed away on July 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Gale McNeal; daughter, Vicki (Jarrett) Jumper; stepchildren, Ivan McNeal, Kenny (Patti) McNeal, Vanessa (Matthew) Coppes; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Huffines; and sister, Ann.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 10, 2019
