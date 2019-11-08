Home

Vickie Lynn (Peltier) Humphrey, 50, of Columbus, died Nov. 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1969 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Seymour) Peltier.
She was a graduate of Franklin Hills and a loving mother to Brook (James) King; a loving grandmother to Violet; a loving sister to Penny (John) Dickenson, Debbie (Larry) Edmonds, Michelle (Ben) Peltier and Lena (Stacy) Garman; and a loving aunt to many.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Crohn's Research Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
