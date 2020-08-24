1/
Vickie Levan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Levan, 72, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1948 in Williamsport, to Carl and Betty (Russel) Large.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Levan in 2019.
Vickie is survived by her children, Cheryl (Ray) Skinner, Charles (Lavinia) Levan, Patty (Rob) Sark, Rosie (Pete) Levan and Jerry (Buffy) Levan; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and by brother, Ralph (Debbie) Large; and sister, Sue (Art) Seymour.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved