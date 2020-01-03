Home

Vicky L. Rhoads

Vicky L. Rhoads Obituary
Vicky L. Rhoads, 63, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1956 in Lancaster, Ohio.
Vicky worked for R.N. Smith for over 25 years.
She is survived by her loving family, mother, Delores Gordon; husband, Mike Rhoads; daughters, Michelle (Josh) Greulich and Andrea (Bryan) Scott; son, Brad (Caren) Miller; step-daughters, Jennifer Unger and Christy (Tim) Cook; grandchildren, Sage, Noah, Avery, Riley, Addison, Alex, Carson, Madelynn, Aaron, Zach, Ethan, Anthony, Tyler, Nate and Allie; sister, Connie (Randy) Fisher; brother, David (Teana) Gordon; brother-in-law, Bruce Stevens; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Heather (Rivers) Roark family and Gloria Swarner.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Miller; father, Melvin Gordon; brother, Donald Gordon; and sister, Doris Stevens.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Doyne N. Wiggins officiating.
Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
