Victory Ann (Fisher) Bethel passed away on Wednesday, Jan, 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph H. Fisher and Annabelle (Jensen) Fisher Hoffman; stepfather, Burdell Hoffman; and brother, Roger Fisher.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin C. Bethel; son, Joshua C. Bethel; and daughter, Anna C. Bethel; as well as her sister, Holly (Fisher) Karshner; and brother, Wesley Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.
Victory graduated from Southeastern High School in 1968, and then received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The Ohio State University. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a Lieutenant NC USNR for The United States Navy. As a proud liberal and self-proclaimed "hippie," she nevertheless proudly served during the Vietnam Era, most notably at Naval Air Station Memphis.
Her accomplished nursing career continued in OB/Labor and Delivery at Berger Hospital in Circleville, and then Adena in Chillicothe. Victory finished her professional life as a Health Service Administrator for the State of Ohio.
However, she never stopped being a nurse and continuously cared for others while helping with childcare of her great-nieces and nephews. Some of Victory's greatest passions centered on gardening, volunteering at her church, music and the arts. She freely gave of her time and energy starting the Christ's Community Kitchen at Walnut Street UMC and participating in Logan Elm Band Boosters events, well after both her children graduated. She graced the stage of Roundtown Players and frequently sang in the church choir.
A viewing will be at Wellman's Funeral Home in Circleville on Monday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a service immediately following.
Memorial donations can be sent to Christ's Community Kitchen or the Walnut Street Chancel Choir c/o Walnut Street UMC in Chillicothe, Ohio.
"Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:23
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 18, 2020