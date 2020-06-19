Virgil Mahan, 88, of Ashville, passed away on June 18, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1932 in Kentucky to Sollie and Edna (Peace) Mahan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Hoisington); brothers, Clyde, Robert B. "R.B.", William C. "W.C." and Ray; and by sisters, Verna and Delphia Jones.
Virgil retired from Magic Chef after 37 years and also was a retired custodian and bus driver for Teays Valley Schools.
Virgil is survived by his son, Bruce (Bonnie Clark Ervin); daughters, Brenda (Melvin) Shepherd, Belinda Mahan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services (for family only) will be held on June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Harrison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.