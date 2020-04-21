Home

Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Virginia L. Hunt

Virginia L. Hunt Obituary
Virginia Louis Hunt, 89, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Court House Manor.
She was born June 13, 1930 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Lerrie and Elva (Boyer) Scott.
Virginia graduated from Circleville High School in 1948. She retired from General Electric after many dedicated years of service. Virginia loved doing crossword puzzles. She also fed and cared for the stray cats near her home and loved them very much.
Along with her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hunt Jr. and her brothers, Robert and William Scott.
She is survived by her son, Victor (Lora) Hunt.
Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Please leave fond memories of Virginia at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
