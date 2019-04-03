Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lozier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. "Jenny" Lozier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia L. "Jenny" Lozier Obituary
Virginia "Jenny" L. Lozier, 52 of Lockbourne, Ohio passed away at OSU Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.  Jenny was born on Jan. 2, 1967 to the late Harless Melvin and Margaret Ann (Moore) Lozier in Columbus. 
She was a 1985 graduate of Hamilton Township School and attended Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union and Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church.  Jenny was a school bus driver for Hamilton Township Schools. 
Jenny is survived by sons, Brian (Hannah) Lozier of Columbus and Tyler (Sarah) Lozier of Lockbourne; grandchildren, McKenzie and Jaxon; brothers, Kelvin (Sherry) Lozier of Ashville and Jerry (Amy) Lozier of Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union, 156 Mechanics St. Lockbourne, with the funeral service
at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6,  with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating. 
Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses: Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103. 
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now