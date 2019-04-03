|
|
Virginia "Jenny" L. Lozier, 52 of Lockbourne, Ohio passed away at OSU Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Jenny was born on Jan. 2, 1967 to the late Harless Melvin and Margaret Ann (Moore) Lozier in Columbus.
She was a 1985 graduate of Hamilton Township School and attended Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union and Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church. Jenny was a school bus driver for Hamilton Township Schools.
Jenny is survived by sons, Brian (Hannah) Lozier of Columbus and Tyler (Sarah) Lozier of Lockbourne; grandchildren, McKenzie and Jaxon; brothers, Kelvin (Sherry) Lozier of Ashville and Jerry (Amy) Lozier of Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union, 156 Mechanics St. Lockbourne, with the funeral service
at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating.
Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses: Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 4, 2019