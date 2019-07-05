Virginia Smith, 66, of Circleville, passed away on July 3, 2019.

She was born on August 30, 1953 in the state of Delaware to Ernest and Catherine Harmons. She was a Nanticoke Indian.

She previously worked for Campbell Soup Company in Jackson, Columbus Industries in Ashville and Walmart Optical in Groveport.

She enjoyed working in the garden, playing and taking care of her little dogs TyTy, Deva and Onha, spending time with many nephew and nieces. She also enjoyed taking weekends on road trips with her husband.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Harmons.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Danny Smith; step-daughters, Heather (Sirosh) Sridharan of Texas, and Danyel Maynard of Middleport; sisters, Thilda Thomson of Jackson, Wauntia Harmons of Hamden, and Della Harmons of Jackson; brothers, Robert (Sara) Harmons of Chillicothe, and Cornell Harmons of Williamsport; sisters-in-law, Peggy Smith, Judy Smith, Patti (Dennis) Miller and Lori (Tim) Winner, each of Circleville; and brother-in-law, John Smith.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Monday from 5-8 p.m.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on July 6, 2019