Vivian Iola Gifford, 97, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15,
2020 at Heritagespring of West Chester.
She was born at Pleasant Run, Hamilton County on Jan. 1, 1923 to parents, Walter and Susie (Beard) Luechauer.
Iola was a member of Unity Church of Today in Monroe and an active member of the New Holland Eastern Star Chapter #65 for many years. She dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family and will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Vivian (Gene) Stonerock, Johnny Sue (Bill) Rowe and Lu Ann Gifford; brother, George (Betty Jean) Luechauer; five grandchildren, Teresa, Becky, Kurt, Robin & Brandy; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Gifford; parents; and sisters,
Florence (Ray) Minter, Emma Jean Gifford and Esther (Maurice) Stone.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Boulevard, Middletown, with Rev. Kathy Engelhardt officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be Monday morning at 10 a.m. at Butler County Memorial Park (Masonic
Garden).
Memorial contributions may be made to Garden Park Unity Church,
3581 Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 18, 2020