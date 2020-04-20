|
W. Allan Reid, age 79, of Amanda, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Oct. 17, 1940 in Lancaster, son of the late Wayne E. and Leota (Helber) Reid.
He worked for Anchor Hocking as a machinist before his farming career of 56 years with Rufff's Seed Farms. Allan actually traveled to Saudi Arabia where he taught them how to plant and grow soy beans. He served two terms as a Fairfield County Commissioner, served on the Board of Elections and was also a longtime Amanda Township Trustee where he served as a volunteer member of the Amanda Emergency Squad. He was a member of the Amanda Lions Club, the Lancaster Boat Club, the Canal Winchester/Carroll Young Farmers and had been very active through the years as an Amanda Clearkcreek Athletic Booster.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria (Pfaff) Reid; children, Debra (Frank) Cox, of Amanda, Brett "Mooch" (Susan) Reid, of Amanda, and Craig (Ericka) Reid, of Granville; stepsons, Jeff (Randi) Wood, of Carroll, and Jason (Angie) Wood, of New Albany; grandchildren, Eric (Amy) Cox, Courtney Cox, Alex (Brittany) Reid, Austin (Heather) Reid, Audra Reid, Cole and Elle Reid, Brennan and Lauren Wood, and Derrick and Drew Wood; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Anne (Allen) Thrush, of Lancaster; niece, Stacy (Denny) Bender; nephew, Jason (Katie) Thrush; stepmother, Beth Reid Murphy; mother-in-law, Margaret Pfaff.
Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Linda (Ruff) Reid.
In light of the coronavirus restrictions, a graveside service will be conducted at Amanda Township Cemetery under the direction of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Friends may make memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 21, 2020