Walter Johnson Tagg, Jr., 85, of Chillicothe passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Signature Health Care of Chillicothe.

He was born June 12, 1933 in Delaware, Ohio, the son of Walter Johnson Tagg, Sr. and Madge Mary (Miller) Tagg. On June 24, 1962, he married Madeleine Kenz who survives.

Also surviving are sons, David Allen Tagg and Ernest Edward (Laura) Tagg, each of Chillicothe; a granddaughter, Tiffiany Renee Tagg; and a special cousin, Charles D. Miller, Carthage, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Margie Tapp.

Mr. Tag was business owner in Circleville for many years, which included Tagg Camper Sales and Tagg Motorcycles. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and attended Tyler United Methodist Church. Walter was a member of the Scioto Valley Real Estate Investors Association.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home, Chillicothe, with Rev. Samuel Mincey officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Margaret's Cemetery, Chillicothe, with military honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home form 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tyler U.M. Church or to a .

The Tagg family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Signature Health Care and Heartland Hospice for their loving and gentle care of Walter. God bless you all.

Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 23, 2019