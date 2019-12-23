Home

Walter L. Salyers Obituary
Walter Louis Salyers, 87, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus following a brief illness.
Louie was born on Oct. 22, 1932 in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of Lila (Campbell) and Rollie Salyers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Harriet; sons, Rusty (Debbie) Salyers, of Florida, and Randy (Maritza) Salyers, also of Florida; daughters, Susan (Ted) Oberley, of Lancaster, Joni (Dean) Huston, of Circleville, and Lori (Mark) Bidwell, of Circleville.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Scott Salyers, Abbie (Ken) Grubb, Jamie (Jesse) Bowens, Katie Oberley, Amber (John) Guffey, Macy (Esme) Huston, and Tricia Bidwell; one great-grandson, Tony Grubb; and their very special cat, Sammie.
He is also survived by brothers, Ken, Willard, and Don Salyers.
In addition to his parents, Louie was preceded in death by brothers, Millard and Herschel Salyers.
Louie graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1952. He served nine years in the Army National Guard and retired from DuPont in 1994. Louie enjoyed traveling, country music, Pumpkin Show, and especially spending time with family. He looked forward to Fridays when their kids and grandkids gathered at their house for a weekly family night. He was a very special, caring man and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Funeral service for Louie will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
