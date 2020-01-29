Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Hemphill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter R. Hemphill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter R. Hemphill Obituary
Entered into rest Thursday, January 23, 2020, Walter Ruffin "Huck" Hemphill Jr., 58.
Walter, originally from Columbus, Ohio, spent the last three years in Augusta, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Life, Endowment, Patron, and Benefactor of the NRA. Walter was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed building motorcycles and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast as well as an Ohio State fan. He also owned Radical Baggers, a motorcycle customization shop. Walter was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Walter is survived by his children, Brock Hemphill, Kyle Hemphill, Sean Hemphill, Spencer Brantley, and Stella Marie; adored granddaughter, Chloe Hemphill; significant other, Erin Pruett; brother, John Hemphill; sisters, Sheila Taylor, Jean Landuyt, Penny Williams; stepmother, Mary Lou Hemphill; and stepbrother, Robert Kanniard.
He is predeceased by his parents, Walter Hemphill Sr. and Joann Hemphill; sister, Connie Petritis.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Burial will follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -