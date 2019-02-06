Wanda Louise (Francis) Graves, 83, of Adelphi, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 2, 1935, in Tucson, the daughter of the late Herschel and Wanda (Garnes) Francis. On May 16, 1953, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Samuel Curtis Graves, who preceded her in death on October 11, 2018.{

Wanda is survived by her loving children, Timothy Graves, of Adelphi, Terry (Josh) Graves, of Sydney, and Debbie (Ronald) Morrison, of Laurelville; 13 grandchildren; and numerous special great-grandchildren whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her children, Steve and Ernie Graves, and Sheila Hiles; and grandson, Ronnie E. Morrison. Wanda was a 1953 graduate of Adelphi High School.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Hill's.

Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 7, 2019