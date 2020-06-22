Wanda Shaffer, 86, of Circleville, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Berger Hospital.
She was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Kingston to Benjamin and Gladys (Salyers) Horne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Theresa; stepson, James Shaffer Jr.; son-in-law, Tim Blair; brother, Bennie Horne Jr.; sister, Mary Hardbarger; sister and brother-in-law, Kenneth and Christine Weaver; and nephew, Gary Karr.
Wanda is survived by her husband, James Shaffer, of Circleville; sons, Michael McDonald, of Chillicothe, Barry (Jennie) McDonald, of Galena; daughters, Linda (Jeff Mogan) Blair, of Williamsport, Robin (Jeff Shaver) Davis, of Circleville, Kim (Bill) Fullen, of Williamsport; stepdaughters, Linda (Charles) Barker, of Laurelville, and Sandra (Gary) Strickler, of Amanda; sisters, Velma (Tom Tackett) McNichols, of Circleville, and Louise (George) Blis, of Circleville; grandchildren, Joey, Kasey, Matt, Heather, Ashley, Billy, Lydia, Leah, Michael, Sheena, Alisha and Allen; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and special friends, Stephanie Reisch and Tami Dean.
She was an avid cash explosion adventurer. She was very successful with her luck and made three appearances on TV and was very fortunate on each occasion. She loved to play "Cash Explosion!"
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.