Wanda Shaffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Shaffer, 86, of Circleville, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Berger Hospital.
She was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Kingston to Benjamin and Gladys (Salyers) Horne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Theresa; stepson, James Shaffer Jr.; son-in-law, Tim Blair; brother, Bennie Horne Jr.; sister, Mary Hardbarger; sister and brother-in-law, Kenneth and Christine Weaver; and nephew, Gary Karr.
Wanda is survived by her husband, James Shaffer, of Circleville; sons, Michael McDonald, of Chillicothe, Barry (Jennie) McDonald, of Galena; daughters, Linda (Jeff Mogan) Blair, of Williamsport, Robin (Jeff Shaver) Davis, of Circleville, Kim (Bill) Fullen, of Williamsport; stepdaughters, Linda (Charles) Barker, of Laurelville, and Sandra (Gary) Strickler, of Amanda; sisters, Velma (Tom Tackett) McNichols, of Circleville, and Louise (George) Blis, of Circleville; grandchildren, Joey, Kasey, Matt, Heather, Ashley, Billy, Lydia, Leah, Michael, Sheena, Alisha and Allen; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and special friends, Stephanie Reisch and Tami Dean.
She was an avid cash explosion adventurer. She was very successful with her luck and made three appearances on TV and was very fortunate on each occasion. She loved to play "Cash Explosion!"
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved