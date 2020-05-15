Waneta J. Garner
1936 - 2020
Waneta June Garner, 83, of Circleville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She was born June 21, 1936 to the late Pearl and Gladys (Cain) Kuhn.
Known as "granny" by all, she cherished her grand and great-grandchildren. Waneta enjoyed crafting, knitting and crocheting, but her greatest passion was her family.
She married Martin Garner Nov. 15, 1953 and they were married for 64 years until his passing in 2017.
Waneta is survived by her children, Mark A. (Joan) Garner and Mary L. (David) Frea; grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Ackroyd, Tecca (Dominic) Potina, Bryan (Jaclyn) Frea, Dustin (Carra) Frea; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Anthony Potina, James, Meghan, Matthew and Paul Frea; siblings, Sarah (Stanley) Jackson, Glenn (Margie) Kuhn, Sally Whaley.
The family will be holding private services.
Waneta will be laid to rest beside Martin at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences for her family.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 15 to May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
