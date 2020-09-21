1/
Warren D. Smith
Warren Delno (Del) Smith, of Circleville, Ohio, died on Sept. 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah (Ginther) Smith; son, Kelly Smith; daughter, Deana Edwards; son-in-law, Keith Edwards; granddaughters, Brooke and Emily Edwards; and brothers, Tom Smith and Chuck Smith.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Donna Smith.
Warren was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Williamsport, the VFW and AmVets.
The family is having viewing hours on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio.
A separate funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
