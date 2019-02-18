Wayne A. Azbell, 83, of Rockbridge passed away Saturday, February 16, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1935 in Hocking County to the late Emmett and Ethel Ruby (Wright) Azbell. Wayne owned and operated Azbell Brooms and he worked for Essex Wire for 26 years. Wayne will be remembered for his devoted faith to the Lord.

Wayne is survived by children Evelyn (Aaron Proctor) Sturms, Sandra (David) Seifert, Nancy Azbell, Randy (Brenda) Azbell, Michael Azbell, Wayne Azbell Jr., James (Teresa) Azbell, Daniel (Candy) Azbell, Emmet Azbell; daughter-in-law Sheila Azbell; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Helen Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 44 years, Opal C. (Webb) Azbell, and son, Larry Azbell Sr., brother Leroy Azbell and many half-brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 22 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Thursday February 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 19, 2019