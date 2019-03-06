|
Wayne A. Hardesty, 74, passed away Sunday evening March 3, at Hospice Center in Cincinnati.
Born October 31, 1944 to the late Paul and Georgie M. (Stant) Hardesty, Wayne graduated from Circleville High School class of 1965. He retired from Westinghouse in Columbus and Thompson Consumer in Circleville. He was also preceded in death by nephew, Kyle Hardesty and former wife, Vickie Smith Hardesty Rash.
Wayne is survived by sons, Eugene (Beth) Hardesty and Todd (Kathy) Hardesty of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Justin, Shayleigh, Madison, Jacob, Christopher, Ethan, Zachary, Emily and Aiden; brothers, Michael (Connie) Hardesty of Waverly, Ohio, Ray (Elaina) Hardesty and Paul Hardesty both of Circleville; sisters Margaret Hardesty and Judith (Cloyd) McNichols of Circleville; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial and burial in Forest Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 7, 2019