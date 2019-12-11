|
Wayne "Sam" E. Miller, 65, of Circleville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019 following a brief illness at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 7, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Wayne E. and Dorothy M. (Mead) Miller, Sr. On Feb. 27, 1987, he married Joy (Spradlin) Miller who survives.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Erin (Gerald) Fowler and Sara Hurles; two step-children, Danielle Smales, and Devan Boysel; his grandchildren, Brian Fowler, Kaitlynn (Laura) Fowler, Kamerin (Lillian Jenkins) Fowler, Andrew Carroll, Chase Carroll, Silas Musick, Lucas Taylor, Beau Taylor, Patrick Boysel, Bobby Smales, Hannah Smales, and Haleigh Foster; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Dennis Michael Miller; his sister, Melissa Mae (Rick) Wolfe; the mother of his children, Jeanita McClure; a niece and nephew; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends; as well as his three dogs, Spunky, Daisy, and Susie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Brittany Fowler, and his two dogs, Sandy and Penelope.
Sam worked as a telephone installer for many years before his retirement. He was well known in the Chillicothe area as being an avid softball player. In his free time, he and his wife, Joy, enjoyed working as the J&S DJ's at the Eagles.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
Friends may join the family for a visitation Thursday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 12, 2019