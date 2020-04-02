Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Crossroads CCCU
Circleville, OH
More Obituaries for Wayne Knisley
Rev. Wayne H. Knisley


1945 - 2020
Rev. Wayne H. Knisley Obituary
Rev. Wayne H. Knisley, 75, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on March 30, 2020.
He was born Jan. 28, 1945 to Harry H. and Ethel (Schumacher) Knisley.
Wayne was born in Ross County, Ohio. He graduated from Paint Valley High School and joined the US Navy, serving in Vietnam. He received electronics training from DeVry University in Chicago. Wayne dedicated his life to ministry and helping others. He was a strong, courageous, hard working and godly man who positively influenced the lives of many. He preached his first sermon at the age of 12, continuing a life of pastoring and service with the Churches of Christ in Christian Union and leadership at Inner City Ministries homeless mission in Columbus, Ohio. He was active in support ministries at Crossroads Church in Circleville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Harry H.; infant son; sister, Beverly Knisley; brother, Harry E."Bud" Knisle;, and sister, Norma Jean (Knisley) Schlaegel.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (Perry) Knisley; daughters, Tamra (Tim) Stambaugh and Darlene (Dale) Herron; grandson, Dalton Herron; siblings, Opal Horsley, Joyce Knisley, Rebecca (Jerry) Niver, Garald Knisley; several nieces and nephews; and numerous family and friends.
A private ceremony and burial will be held for immediate family.
A celebration of life service with military honors is currently planned for Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads CCCU in Circleville, Ohio.
The family regrets that friends and extended family are unable to meet in person during this unprecedented time. They appreciate your use of alternative communication methods to share stories and condolences.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
