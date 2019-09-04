|
William Arthur Fishinger Sr. (Bill), of Oak Hill, Ohio (formerly of Stoutsville), was born Aug. 25, 1926, and passed away during surgery on Aug. 31, 2019, as a result of a fall.
He was born to Fred and Gladys Fishinger in Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, sisters, Winnie, Joann, and Nancy; and his first wife, Dorothy L. Fishinger.
He is survived by his brother, Fred (Martha) Fishinger; his wife, Goldie J. Fishinger; children, William A. (Janet) Fishinger Jr., James F. (Barbara) Fishinger, Colleen S. (Kenneth) Pennington, Connie B. (Andrew) Baker; grandchildren, Sarah (Luke) Danner, Chris (Edie) Pennington, Amy (Aaron) Bias, Jeremy (Lisa) Fishinger, Heather (Les) McPeters, Laura Fishinger, Zachary Fishinger, Jonny (Tori) Fishinger, Caleb Fishinger, Diane (Jeff) Burnside, Richard Moore, Ronald Moore, David Moore; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ian, Ethan, Evan , Ezra, Taylor, Kristen, Aiden, Levi, Chelsea, Danielle, Madison, Peyton, Tanner, Penelope, and Emerson; extra grandchildren, Austin and Adam Wood, Hailee and Zach Finley, Sarah Barker, Grace and Hunter Maynard, Lane and Dylan Johnson, Abby and Kylee Pontious, Nathan and Mallory Seitz, Lanni and Allye Deskins, Lindsey, McKenzie and Taylor Smith, Kristen, Bethany and Johnny Moore, Elijah Mohn, Tristan and Piper Williams; very special people in his life, Cindy and Rick Wood, Julie Finley, Beth Johnson, Chris Johnson, Trish and Greg Barker, Christa and Brandon Pontius, Leslie Gaines, Brian Maynard, Jack and Chris Seitz, Shirley and Ralph Smith, John and Dana Moore, Kristen Swallow, Steve Deskins, Phillip Fleck, Steve andAshley Mohn, Valarie Williams, Jason Williams; his nurse, Paula Arthur; his aid, Jessica Rose; and his helper, with everything else, Loren Venter.
Bill entered in to active service, in The U.S. Navy on Nov. 29, 1943, at age 17. He completed Gunners Mate training and was stationed in the Pacific, on the USS LST 936 (Crew 4561), during WWII. He participated in three Philippine Island battles, assisted in the invasion of Okinawa, and received three battle Stars. He was Honorably Discharged on May 21st 1946, at the age of 19. He was a very proud veteran. He loved his country, and the flag that he fought so hard for.
He was almost always wearing one of his many Navy and WWII caps, to share his pride with everyone. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Bill worked many jobs, in many occupations, before ending up at Owens Illinois, in Columbus, Ohio, where he worked the majority of his life, and retired from on April 1, 1986. He worked hard his whole life, but also, had some die hard hobbies, such as archery, karate, and an avid lifelong bowler. He loved his garden, working in the yard, and mowing. But his biggest passion was running. He began running and never stopped until he had to. He would run every day and always talked about the 'Runners High' he frequently would acquire during his time on the track, road, treadmill, wherever he could run. He said he could run forever. He often talked, later in life, that if he could do anything, he would still like to be able to run. He kept a treadmill in his room, and even to the end of his life, he would get on it and walk, even if for just a short time. His second passion was his motorcycle. He started out with a little Honda 175 and eventually worked up to a big Honda Gold Wing Ltd Edition. He was also member of the Honda Gold Wing Association. He had his bike well into his 70s. He gave up when he couldn't lift it anymore. He said if you lay it down and can't lift it, you shouldn't ride it anymore.
Bill came to a place of faith, on his 88th birthday in 2014 and called upon Jesus as his Savior. He loved church and sang his favorite gospel songs frequently. We are at peace knowing he is with God today, rejoicing with his heavenly family. Bill was loved by many, but he also loved everyone. He was Popaw to every child that ever came around. He was a hero, and friend, to all. And last, but certainly not least, is the love of his life, his wife Goldie. He saw her and fell head over heels. They dated two weeks and he asked her to marry him. They married on Dec. 27, 1971. Married almost 48 years. The last words he spoke to her were 'I Love You' and he did. With every fiber of his being. He told her daily how pretty she was and that he loved her. He would do anything for her, and throughout his life, he did. He was the best husband a wife could ever ask for. They had a special love. And they share a bond that even death cannot part. His heart was huge and he will be sorely missed by every person whose lives he touched.
Services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St. Circleville, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Viewing at 4 p.m.; service follows at 5 p.m.
Please, in lieu of flowers the family is asking if you would like to make donations to Bill's church of the last four years - mail to Elevate Ministries, 2063 Kessinger School Road, Jackson, Ohio 45640 or text Elevatejackson to 77977, then follow the link.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 5, 2019