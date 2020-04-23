Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for William Buskirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Buskirk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Buskirk Obituary
William David Buskirk, of Williamsport, Ohio, went home to Heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Willy was born to Bill Buskirk and Cathy Spencer on Jan. 9, 1997.
He was a graduate of Westfall High School in 2015 and an employee of Atlas Moving and Storage. Willy loved fishing and being with his many friends playing video games.
Our very much loved son is survived by his father, Bill Buskirk, of Florida, Cathy (Todd) Arledge, of Williamsport; sister, Mistry Buskirk; brothers, Daniel Spencer and Samuel Arledge; grandmother, Pollie Lochbaum; several aunts and uncles; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Clyde Lochbaum; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in his honor.
The family is grateful for all the condolences, but declines any flowers or donations at this time.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -