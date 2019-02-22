Home

Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
William Dean "Bill" Daugherty

William Dean "Bill" Daugherty Obituary
William Dean "Bill" Daugherty, 68, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, February 22, at his residence surrounded by his family. 
Bill was born in Jamboree, Ky., February 11, 1951 to the late Cecil and Othella (Sanson) Daughtery.
Bill was described by his family as the strongest man they have ever known. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed tending to his chickens.
Those who will cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Linda (Timmons) Daughtery; children, Billie (Chad) Detty of Lancaster, Michael (Theresa) Daugherty of Stoutsville and Dean (Angela) Daugherty of Lancaster; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brothers, James (Sharon) of Newark, Thuron (Carol) of Rushville and David (Darlene) of Swanton, Ohio; sister, Rebecca Kernaghan of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews. 
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Doris Raver.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be observed. 
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
