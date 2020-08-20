William E. "Eddy" Arbogast III, age 79, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, went home to the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kathryn and Edwin Arbogast, II, he was a graduate of Millersburg Military Institute. Eddy retired from Ohio Willow Wood Company in 2010 after a lifetime of service. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Circleville, Ohio and a member of the Knights of Pythias, 194 Talmadge Lodge in Mt. Sterling.
In addition to his parents, Eddy was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Arbogast; and his first wife, Vicky Arbogast.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; brother, Robert (Pat) Arbogast; sisters, Judy Gorun and Susan (Robert) Tolle; his nieces and nephews, Michelle Arbogast, Lisa Arbogast, Leslie Arbogast, Ryan (Angela) Arbogast, DeAnn Gorun-Baker, Derek (Crystal) Nixon and Emily Nixon and their families; stepchildren, Lynnette (Tim) Warner, Sherri (Ed) Spriggs, Kimberly Riddle, Sonny Riddle and Harold Riddle; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Pleasant Cemetery, 14220 Era Road, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 with Pastor William Pellum, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Central Piedmont Walk, 8311 Briar Creek Parkway, Suite 105-430, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27617 or to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215, in Eddy's memory.
The Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 (740)-869-2777, assisted the family.
