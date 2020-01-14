|
|
William E. McIntyre, a 50-year resident of Circleville, passed away Jan. 13 at age 94 in the Logan Elm Health Care facility where he was in residence.
Bill moved to Circleville in 1970 when he was transferred by DuPont from Buffalo, New York.
He had joined DuPont in Buffalo in 1953 after completing his Ph. D. in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon, then Carnegie Institute of Technology.
Mr. McIntyre and his late wife, Sandra, were devoted members of the Roundtown Players for many years.
Mr. McIntyre was born on Dec. 19, 1925 in Alvy, West Virginia where he grew up on his parents' farm.
He attended Salem College from 1943-44, served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 and returned to graduate from Salem College in 1948 with a B.S. He then attended Carnegie Tech where he earned an MS and Ph. D.
During his career with DuPont, Bill was a research chemist, staff scientist, senior research chemist and finally a senior chemist until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, he and other retired colleagues from DuPont for many years enjoyed monthly lunches in German Village. They called themselves the R.O.M.E.O.S. (retired old men eating out).
Mr. McIntyre is survived by his daughter, Kathryn McIntyre, and her husband, William Thiele, of New Zealand; numerous nieces and nephews around the country; and special friends in Circleville, Marilyn Zwayer and Tracy Stewart.
He was pre-deceased by his son, David in 1978 and wife, Sandra in 1997, both of whom are buried in Circleville.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, PO Box 784, Circleville, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 15, 2020