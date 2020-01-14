Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. McIntyre


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. McIntyre Obituary
William E. McIntyre, a 50-year resident of Circleville, passed away Jan. 13 at age 94 in the Logan Elm Health Care facility where he was in residence.
Bill moved to Circleville in 1970 when he was transferred by DuPont from Buffalo, New York.
He had joined DuPont in Buffalo in 1953 after completing his Ph. D. in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon, then Carnegie Institute of Technology.
Mr. McIntyre and his late wife, Sandra, were devoted members of the Roundtown Players for many years.
Mr. McIntyre was born on Dec. 19, 1925 in Alvy, West Virginia where he grew up on his parents' farm.
He attended Salem College from 1943-44, served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 and returned to graduate from Salem College in 1948 with a B.S. He then attended Carnegie Tech where he earned an MS and Ph. D.
During his career with DuPont, Bill was a research chemist, staff scientist, senior research chemist and finally a senior chemist until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, he and other retired colleagues from DuPont for many years enjoyed monthly lunches in German Village. They called themselves the R.O.M.E.O.S. (retired old men eating out).
Mr. McIntyre is survived by his daughter, Kathryn McIntyre, and her husband, William Thiele, of New Zealand; numerous nieces and nephews around the country; and special friends in Circleville, Marilyn Zwayer and Tracy Stewart.
He was pre-deceased by his son, David in 1978 and wife, Sandra in 1997, both of whom are buried in Circleville.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, PO Box 784, Circleville, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -