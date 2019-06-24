Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amvets, Big Shelter House
818 Tarlton Road
Circleville, OH
William "Bill" Easter


1931 - 2019
William "Bill" Easter Obituary
William "Bill" Easter, of Circleville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Berger Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old. He was born on October 23, 1931 in Yellowbud to Roy and Ollie (Mick) Easter.
Bill was the youngest of six children - Iona Kline, Ruth Brumfield, Mary Ann Shaw, Bettie Hamilton and Guy Easter - who each preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death is his beautiful wife, Barbara, son, Jack, and daughter-in-law, Robyn Easter.
On October 29, 1950 he married Barbara (Haynes) Easter, and they had four children. Surviving him are his children, Art (Judy) Easter, Kathi (Dale) Imler and John (Lori) Easter; grandchildren, Brian (Tonya) Easter, Kandi (Brian Newsome) Imler, Lisa (Joe McPeck) Hall, Brandy (John) Picklesimer, Skylar Easter; great-grandchildren, Seth (Ellie Hill) Imler, Karson McDonald, Gunner, Wade and Baylee Hall, Kylie and Lane Picklesimer and Zachary Easter; sister-in-law, Mary Baker; daughter-in-law, Carol Powell; nephew, Roger Kline, who was like a son to Bill, and the pair worked side by side on the Kline Farm for many, many years in Wayne Township; special nieces, Becky Josephson, Linda Kline and Kay Jacobs, who were more like daughters to him; also Bryan Hall and Chad McDonald forever family. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Amvets in Circleville, 818 Tarlton Road at the Big Shelter House. Please feel free to bring stories of Bill to share. Desserts and drinks will be served by the family.
Per Bill's request, cremation was handled by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 25, 2019
