William "Bill" Franklin Hammond, 77, of Circleville, passed away on March 26, 2020.
He was born on March 24, 1943 in Frankfort, Kentucky to Lovell and Evelyn (Kiger) Hammond.
Bill was preceded in death by his father; Lovell; his mother, Evelyn; his loving wife, Anita; and their two dogs, Fred and Bailey.
He is survived by his children, Tammy (Ed) Bennett, Tara (Travis) Sims; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emily (Brandon), Lauren (Trey), Josh, Abbi (Tucker), Morgan, Megan, Maggie and Addison; great-grandson, Parker; sister, Sharon (Gary) Miller; brother, Steve (Sally) Hammond; former spouse, Sonya Lindsey; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to his wonderful caretaker, Cathy Baker. Bill appreciated her kindness and considered her to be family. Bill spent a 45-year career working in the agriculture community. His career started in 1964 with Mid-Ohio chemical, owned by the Rivers family, who were long time family friends. Bill loved spending time with his family. He was happiest when he was traveling with his wife, Anita, spending time with his grandchildren, taking long drives to look at the crops in the field, working in his woodshop or simply "people watching" as he would say.
Bill was a kind, loving and generous man. He believed in helping those in need and paying it forward when you can. To honor his generosity and his career in the agriculture industry, the family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to Westfall FFA Chapter for their scholarship program.
Please direct checks to Westfall FFA.
Private Funeral services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home with a graveside service at Forest Cemetery.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 28, 2020