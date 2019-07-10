|
|
William Hickey, 88, of Circleville, passed away on July 9, 2019.
He was born on August 22, 1930 in Circleville to John and Herma Louise (Arledge) Hickey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Deloris (Reed) Hickey; sister, Marilyn Hickey; and brother, Richard Hickey.
William is survived by his children, John (Rose Ann) Hickey, Jamie (Teresa) Hickey, Tim (Mindy) Hickey and Jerry Hickey; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Kocher.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 11, 2019