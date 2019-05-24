Home

Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
William Howard Brown Obituary
William Howard Brown, 76, of Clarksburg, passed away 10:55 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born May 7, 1943, in Circleville to the late Everett Sr. and Elsie Rutter Brown. On August 26, 1966, he married the former Ruth A. Caldwell who preceded him in death December 31, 2016.
Surviving are children, Michael (Victoria) Brown, Annette Danielle (Joe Jr.) Woodruff and William Marcus Brown, all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Leigha Brown and fiancÃ© (Jake Taylor), Jordan Mills and fiancÃ© (Kris Zimmerman), W. Clayton Brown, Brittany Brown and fiancÃ© (Brady Woltz), Brookelynn Brown and Ashlynn Brown; a great-grandson, Braydan Taylor; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Stella Knece and Martha Robinson, both of Circleville.
He is preceded in death by by two brothers and two sisters.
William served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Ware Funeral Home, with Chaplain Paul Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 25, 2019
