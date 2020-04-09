|
William "Bill" Lowe Plum, 89, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1930 to the late William "Bill" S. and Ethel L. (Lowe) Plum in Ashville.
Bill was a lifelong Walnut Township farmer with 70 years on the same farm. He was a member of East Ringgold United Methodist Church and K of P Lodge and Amateur Trapshooting Association and past member of Nebraska Grange.
Also Preceded in death are first wife, Rosemary (Hanley) Plum; second wife, Eloise (Bell)(Seitz) Plum; son, Phillip A. Plum.
Surviving are son, William H. (Nancy) Plum, of Chillicothe; daughter, Melissa (Kirby) Morrow, of Westerville; stepchildren, Vicki (Dennis) Rathburn, of Ashville, Teresa (Jim) Geers, of Plain City, Jerry (Gara) Bell, of Ashville, and Dennis (Amy) Bell, of Lancaster; five grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Norma "Dini" Roby.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Ringgold UMC, 17689 Main Street, Circleville, OH 43113.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2020