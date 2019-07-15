William "Bill" Lee Speck of Ashville, Ohio passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born May 19, 1943 in Portsmouth to the late Owen and Etta (Schaffer) Speck.

Bill served in the United States Marine Corps, was a member of Sunrise Lodge 783 in which he was a 32nd degree Mason, and was a member of AMVETS post 2256 in Circleville.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He enjoyed helping others in any way he could and had a smile that would light up a room.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gay Manley Speck; son, William Lee Speck, Jr. (Tonya); daughter, Tabatha (Chad) Carson; grandsons, David Speck, Brett Carson, Isaac Meister and Nick Goodridge; and brothers, Robert (Judy) Speck and Lonnie (Donna) Speck. He also is a beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by sister, Sandra Kay Speck.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 Second St. West in South Bloomfield, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m., with nephew, Dr. Randall Holdman officiating. Immediately following the service, AMVETS will have a Military Service, then a Masonic Service.

The family request donations be made to 's Burn Unit 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati 45229 C/O Donations for development.

Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.

Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019