Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for William Speck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee "Bill" Speck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee "Bill" Speck Obituary
William "Bill" Lee Speck of Ashville, Ohio passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born May 19, 1943 in Portsmouth to the late Owen and Etta (Schaffer) Speck.
Bill served in the United States Marine Corps, was a member of Sunrise Lodge 783 in which he was a 32nd degree Mason, and was a member of AMVETS post 2256 in Circleville.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He enjoyed helping others in any way he could and had a smile that would light up a room.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gay Manley Speck; son, William Lee Speck, Jr. (Tonya); daughter, Tabatha (Chad) Carson; grandsons, David Speck, Brett Carson, Isaac Meister and Nick Goodridge; and brothers, Robert (Judy) Speck and Lonnie (Donna) Speck. He also is a beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by sister, Sandra Kay Speck.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 Second St. West in South Bloomfield, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m., with nephew, Dr. Randall Holdman officiating. Immediately following the service, AMVETS will have a Military Service, then a Masonic Service.
The family request donations be made to 's Burn Unit 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati 45229 C/O Donations for development.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now