Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 885-6741
Resources
More Obituaries for William Drum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Orton Drum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Orton Drum Obituary
William Orton Drum, son of Orwin and Wilhelmena Drum, was born in Circleville, Ohio, July 27, 1937, and died August 15, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.
Bill graduated from Walnut High School in Ohio and the University of Arizona, and taught at Logan Elm High School in Ohio, and Rincon High School and Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He pioneered data processing in high school and authored and co-authored more than a dozen textbooks.
After teaching high school, he opened Drum Research Associates and began training people in business software. He provided training for many large corporations including IBM, AG Edwards, Gannett, and Hallmark. He enjoyed playing piano and organ for various churches for 65 years. He also enjoyed bicycling and formed Bike Arizona to host bicycle trips throughout the state.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy; sons, Doug and Dave (Valerie); grandchildren, Kylie and Kelcie, Michael, Amy (Kosmos), Daniel and Emily; and great-granddaughter, Luna.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministry Dave started, J17 Ministries (www.J17Ministries.org), PO Box 17466, Tucson, AZ 85731.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now