William Robert Gray Sr., 73, of Circleville, died unexpectedly on May 25, 2020.

He was born on March 19, 1947, Ross County, to the late Harold Elsworth Gray and Elsie Marie Arledge-Miller.

He is preceded in death by sister, Patricia Maria (Gray) Marrazzi; and grandson, Joshua Glenn Parrish.

Surviving are brother, Harold Wayne Gray; his partner, Lenda E. Kaylor; and his pet, Lucy; sons, William (Lori) Gray, Daniel (Tracy) Gray, Millard Scott III; daughters, Constance (Mark) Gray, Tina (John) Parrish, Rebecca S. McCune, Shannon M. Gray, Crystal A. Thomas, Jennifer J. Frost, Crystal L. Johnson.

He was loved by his 30 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He will be forever loved and never forgotten.

Celebration of life at a later time.







