Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
William Giroux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Giroux


1960 - 2020
William S. Giroux Obituary
William Scott Giroux, 59, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born on April 16, 1960 to the late Robert and Marion (Malecek) Giroux in Chicago, Illinois.
William worked as a Claims Manager for Nationwide for 40 years. He was a dedicated husband and loving father. He was an avid sports fan, a lover of cars and enjoyed nothing more than a round of 18 on his favorite golf course.
Besides his parents, William is preceded in death by brother, John; niece, Christina Giroux; father-in-law, Bill Raymond; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Raymond.
William is survived by loving wife of 33 years, Jill R. (Raymond) Giroux; a son, Scott (Kelly) Giroux of Hillard; brothers, Roger (Robin) Giroux and Robert (Sue) Giroux; sister, Gwen Giroux; mother-in-law, Sally Raymond; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Anna Giroux, Lisa (John) Langley, Billie Raymond, Tonya (Steve) Clay and Bill (Lorerrie) Raymond; nieces, who were like daughters, Paige and Amanda; niece, Laura (Brad) Pendy; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday Feb. 7 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 with Rev. Christopher Richardson at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908 or stjude.org/memorial.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
