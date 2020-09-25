William "Bill" Unger Jr., age 84, of South Bloomingville, Ohio, passed away, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born on July 4, 1936 at home in Unger's Corner, Ohio. He was the son of the late William Unger Sr. and Florence (Garrett) Unger.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam (Butch) Valentine, Debbie (Dan) Vickroy, and Kelly (Evan) Thorpe; son, Randy (Buzz) Unger; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Sue) Unger, Dave (Judy) Unger and Tom (Caroline) Unger; sisters, Jean Burns, Bonnie (Tom) Yates, Peggy Gantzer and Shirley Unger; brother-in-law, Ralph McCloud; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia (McCloud) Unger; and sisters, June (George) Kercher and Linda (Leroy) Durst.
There will be a celebration of life for Bill on Oct. 3, 2020 at Camp Oty' Okwa from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Bill Unger to LVFD, P.O. Box 393, Laurelville, Ohio 43135.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net