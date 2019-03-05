Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Willie B. Moore

Willie B. Moore Obituary
Willie B. Moore, 91 of Lockbourne, passed away at home on Monday, March 4. 
Willie was born July 10, 1927 to the late Isaac and Willie Belle (Jordan) Moore in Lawrence County, Ky. 
He retired as a groundskeeper at Forrest Lawn Cemetery. Willie was a member of the Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union and loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting.
He also is preceded in death by sisters, Herma Jean Godfrey, Margaret Lozier and infant sister, Gladys Moore, and a brother Charles Vernon Moore.
Willie is survived by his wife of 65 years Juanita J. (Nungester) Moore; brother, Richard "Dick" Moore of Lockbourne; sisters, Hazel Garrett of Grove City and Helen (Don) Wollin of California; and numerous nieces and nephews, good friends and church family.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday March 8 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with funeral service on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m., with pastor Ron Goodling officiating. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lockbourne CCCU, 137 Mechanic St., P.O. Box 263, Lockbourne, OH 43137.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
