Willis W. (Wendell) See passed away July 11, 2020 at his home.Wendell was born Jan. 20, 1929 at The Point, Louisa, Kentucky, to Willis A. and Edith Shivel See.He was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from E.I. Dupont and Pickaway Township Fire and EMS. Wendell was a volunteer at Berger Hospital, the food pantry and the soup kitchen. He was a Mason in Pickaway Lodge 23, Circleville and a member of both AMVETS Post 2256 and American Legion Post 134 of Circleville. Wendell was a member of The Gideons International and a member and long-time greeter for Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church.He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, George, Nelgene and Donald.He is survived by his wife, of 70 years, Elsie; son, Jeff (Debbie) See; daughters, Denise (Tom) Taylor and Diane (Tony) Whaley.Also surviving are grandchildren, Heather (Fernado) Hess, Aaron Taylor, Nick (Kayla) Allison and Cory (Lisa) Whaley; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Mets, Maddison Hess, Camden Whaley and Ethan Taylor.Visitation will be held at Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church, 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 12 noon with the funeral service following.All COVID-19 protocols will be observed, visitors more susceptible to the virus should use the 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. hour for visitation.Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com