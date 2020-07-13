1/
Willis W. See
Willis W. (Wendell) See passed away July 11, 2020 at his home.
Wendell was born Jan. 20, 1929 at The Point, Louisa, Kentucky, to Willis A. and Edith Shivel See.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from E.I. Dupont and Pickaway Township Fire and EMS. Wendell was a volunteer at Berger Hospital, the food pantry and the soup kitchen. He was a Mason in Pickaway Lodge 23, Circleville and a member of both AMVETS Post 2256 and American Legion Post 134 of Circleville. Wendell was a member of The Gideons International and a member and long-time greeter for Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, George, Nelgene and Donald.
He is survived by his wife, of 70 years, Elsie; son, Jeff (Debbie) See; daughters, Denise (Tom) Taylor and Diane (Tony) Whaley.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Heather (Fernado) Hess, Aaron Taylor, Nick (Kayla) Allison and Cory (Lisa) Whaley; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Mets, Maddison Hess, Camden Whaley and Ethan Taylor.
Visitation will be held at Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church, 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 12 noon with the funeral service following.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed, visitors more susceptible to the virus should use the 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. hour for visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
