Wilma B. Brown, 96, of Marysville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Memorial Gables with her family by her side.

She had a gift for creating beautiful needlework and also enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her son and family at Buckeye Lake. In her earlier years, she and her husband spent time camping and fishing with her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Manard.

She retired from Memorial Hospital where she worked in housekeeping and previously worked at Ray Lewis & Son.

Born September 22, 1922 in Summit Station, she was the daughter of the late Harley B. and Estella A. (Appleman) Sampson. On May 4, 1974 she married Edward L. Brown and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1999. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Julie A. Fletcher; sisters, Myrtle M. Brown, Ruth L. Streets, Mary J. Ziegler, Kathleen Streng and twins, Mary J. and Margaret J. Sampson; brothers, George W. and Howard E. Sampson.

She is survived by her children, William (Carol) Fletcher of Circleville, Robert A. (Kathy) Fletcher of Ashville and Donna (Carl) Blumenschine of Marysville; grandchildren, Jeanne (William) Kellstradt of New Holland, Mandy Manering of Circleville, Billie (Andy) Welch of Williamsport, Diana L. (Dennis) Chase of Fredericktown, Timothy A. (Ann) Blumenschine of Dispuntanta, Va., Jason Fletcher of Circleville, Jody Fletcher of Seymour, Missouri, and Jerry (Paula) Liest of Stoutsville; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Buzz) Sampson of Richwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel where funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg.

Memorial contributions can be made to Loving Care Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 13, 2019