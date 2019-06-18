Home

Wilma J. Payne

Wilma J. Payne Obituary
Wilma J. Payne, 82 of Ashville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 20, 2019. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Jane (Hicks) Glispie; daughter Karen Parks; brothers, Donald, Virgil, James, Orkin, Leonard and Glen Glispie.
Wilma is survived by grandchildren Natalie Parks of Circleville and Andy Parks of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Isabella, A.J., Evan, Gracie, Rosie, Gunner and Hunter; several nieces and nephews.
Before retiring in 2010, Wilma worked as a nursing assistant for Americare Circleville (Genesis) and Berger Hospice.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 19, 2019
