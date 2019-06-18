|
|
Wilma J. Payne, 82 of Ashville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 20, 2019. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Jane (Hicks) Glispie; daughter Karen Parks; brothers, Donald, Virgil, James, Orkin, Leonard and Glen Glispie.
Wilma is survived by grandchildren Natalie Parks of Circleville and Andy Parks of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Isabella, A.J., Evan, Gracie, Rosie, Gunner and Hunter; several nieces and nephews.
Before retiring in 2010, Wilma worked as a nursing assistant for Americare Circleville (Genesis) and Berger Hospice.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 19, 2019